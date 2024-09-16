NASCAR advisor completely embarrasses Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys
By Asher Fair
NASCAR made New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara its first ever Growth and Engagement Advisor — or “Chief Engagement Officer”, as he calls it — during the 2021 season, just months after Kamara's Louisiana-based juice and smoothie chain, The Big Squeezy, sponsored Ryan Vargas’ car in an early-season Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway road course.
Kamara's interest in NASCAR picked up steam in 2020, after longtime friend Bubba Wallace and other drivers participated in racial justice activism, which included the controversial ban of the Confederate battle flag from NASCAR race tracks and Wallace running a “Black Lives Matter” car in a Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Despite some serious legal issues stemming from an incident at Las Vegas nightclub in early 2022, Kamara still serves as a NASCAR advisor, and his role has taken on an increased level of responsibility over the last few years.
His role as a Saints running back has also taken on an increased level of responsibility as well.
While the Cup Series was running its playoff race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday afternoon, Kamara was busy embarrassing the Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones at their own house.
At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Kamara found the end zone four times and totaled 180 scrimmage yards in a 44-19 win over the Cowboys, who were favored by 6.5 points.
With four touchdowns, he outscored Dallas on his own. His 180 yards came on 20 carries (115 yards) and two catches (65 yards). Three of his touchdowns came on the ground, and one came through the air from quarterback Derek Carr.
In what had been his most recent game against a Mike Zimmer defense back in December 2020, he put up 172 total yards and six touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones and the Cowboys, despite it (once again) supposedly being "their year", promised to go "all in" this past offseason, and their offseason consisted of probably the smallest number of significant roster adjustments among all playoff contenders.
Seeing their 16-game regular season home win streak end with a 25-point blowout loss to an underdog that hasn't made it to the postseason since Drew Brees retired had to have been something of wakeup call, courtesy of Kamara in particular.
Kamara and the Saints are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 22, with live coverage set for Fox beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The final race of the opening round of the 2024 Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 21 at Bristol Motor Speedway, with live coverage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race set for USA Network beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!