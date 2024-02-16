NASCAR has already announced a Daytona schedule change
The ARCA Menards Series race that had been scheduled for Saturday afternoon has been moved up to late Friday night.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 ARCA Menards Series season had been scheduled to get underway on Saturday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway with the Hard Rock Bet 200.
But due to the fact that there is a 94% chance of rain throughout the day, according to The Weather Channel, the decision was made to move the race up to Friday night.
The 80-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval was scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. ET tomorrow afternoon, and it was set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1.
Now the race is set to take place after tonight’s 100-lap Truck Series race, the Fresh From Florida 250. The Truck Series race is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Daytona ARCA race moved to Friday night
The expected start time of the Hard Rock Bet 200 is 10:30 p.m. ET. It is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 2, but it is set to be shown on Fox Sports 1 after college basketball. Mullins Racing’s Willie Mullins took the pole position in Friday afternoon's qualifying session.
If you have access to Fox Sports 1, you should also have access to Fox Sports 2 via the Fox Sports app and website, where you can view the race until it comes on Fox Sports 1.
Additionally, the race is set to be replayed tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, when it was initially scheduled to take place.
Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, the United Rentals 300, is still set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change due to inclement weather.
The forecast is also not promising for Sunday afternoon, when the Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway with the 66th annual Daytona 500. Fox is set to provide live coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET, but there is a 98% chance of rain.
