NASCAR announces major network change for eight races in 2024
The CW Network is set to broadcast the final eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, taking over from NBC and USA Network.
By Asher Fair
NASCAR announced Thursday that the final eight races of the 2024 Xfinity Series season are set to be shown live on The CW Network.
Beginning in 2025, The CW Network is set to be the exclusive home of the entire 33-race Xfinity Series season, including practice and qualifying. This new seven-year deal extends through 2031.
Now the network is set to get an eight-race head start, beginning with this year's regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 20.
CW debuting during 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season
All seven playoff races are set to be shown live on the CW Network, though the practice and qualifying sessions won't make the move until 2025.
The round of 12 schedule consists of races at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, September 28; Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 5; and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday, October 12.
The round of 8 consists of races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 19; Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Saturday, October 26; and Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, November 2. The Championship 4 is set to be contested at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 9.
The races at Talladega, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami were set to be shown on NBC, while the other five were set to be shown on USA Network.
All of the races are set to be produced by NBC Sports, with Rick Allen serving as the lead announcer alongside commentators Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. Additionally, NBC Sports Vice President of Motorsports Jeff Behnke is set to oversee production.
Seven races into the season, there are seven races remaining on the schedule before NBC takes over from Fox. Two of those seven races are set to be shown on Fox while the other five are set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
Following the CW news, there is now just one Xfinity Series race set to be shown on NBC this season, that being the race at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 6. The other 10 races before the move to The CW Network are set to be shown on USA Network.