NASCAR has another new points leader after the 2024 Brickyard 400
By Asher Fair
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have been exchanging the lead of the point standings over the last several weeks. At one point, the pair were even tied for the lead.
Elliott entered Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the points leader, having retaken the lead from the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet in the previous Sunday afternoon's race at Pocono Raceway. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet led by three points.
But Larson won the Brickyard 400 and retook the lead from Elliott. He now owns a 10-point lead after outscoring Elliott by 13 points; Elliott finished in 10th place after having to fight back from an early pit lane blend line violation.
Kyle Larson back atop NASCAR standings
23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick was in third place, 15 points behind Elliott for the lead, coming into the race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, and after a runner-up finish, he is still in third and now 15 points behind Larson for the lead.
Reddick has not yet led the standings this season. In fact, he has not yet led the standings during his Cup series career.
Five other drivers have led the standings at some point this season, including Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch. Hamlin and Byron have each won three races while Blaney has won two.
Truex has not yet won a race this season but is still well inside the provisional playoff picture. Busch, on the other hand, has fallen well below the cut line, and his record-breaking 19-year winning streak and series-high 11-year playoff streak are both at risk of coming to an end this season.
The NASCAR Cup Series is not set to be back in action for another three weekends, as the series is now scheduled to take a break due to NBC's commitment to the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The Cook Out 400 is the next race on the schedule, and it is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Richmond Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!