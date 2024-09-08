NASCAR: Atlanta playoff race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway this Sunday afternoon with the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which also hosted the regular season's second race back in February.
Atlanta is one of seven tracks on the four-round, 10-race postseason schedule which also hosted a race during the regular season. Before this year, its second race date had been in the regular season, but it was moved to the playoffs this year.
Like the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway last Sunday evening, Sunday afternoon's 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval will not be shown live on NBC.
Atlanta race not being shown on NBC
NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule consisted of the final 10 regular season races, and six of those races were shown on USA Network as opposed to NBC. USA Network replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternate NBCUniversal-owned channel during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
After USA Network wrapped up the regular season at Darlington, the playoffs are set to consist of four races on USA Network and six on NBC.
The four races on USA Network are set to lead off the playoffs, starting with this Sunday's round of 16 opener at Atlanta and concluding with the round of 12 opener at Kansas Speedway three weeks from now.
The six races on NBC are then set to wrap up the season, starting with the October race at Talladega Superspeedway, which is set to be the first race on NBC since the penultimate race of the regular season at Daytona International Speedway two weekends ago, and concluding with the November championship decider at Phoenix Raceway.
The broadcast booth is set to consist of the same individuals, whether a race is shown live on NBC or USA Network. Leigh Diffey recently replaced Rick Allen as the lead announcer, and he is joined by analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.
The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart is set to be shown live on USA Network from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 8. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning race winner, but Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez won at the track back in February.