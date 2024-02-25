NASCAR: Atlanta race not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1
Like the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to be shown live on Fox.
By Asher Fair
Due to rain at Daytona International Speedway, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season did not get underway as initially planned on Sunday afternoon. But the 66th annual Daytona 500 was able to take place on Monday afternoon/evening, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron opened up the season with a win.
Despite the postponement, the biggest race of the 2024 season was still shown on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.
This was not the case at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum two weeks prior, when the Busch Light Clash was moved up from Sunday to Saturday due to rain. That race had been set to be shown live on Fox, but the schedule change resulted in a move to Fox Sports 1.
NASCAR at Atlanta set to be shown on Fox
Fortunately for NASCAR fans, for the first time in the 2024 season, it is not expected that weather will play a factor this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon.
This 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval, which was won by Team Penske's Joey Logano last year, is set to be shown live on Fox as opposed to Fox Sports 1.
The Ambetter Health 400 is the second of seven straight races on Fox's schedule to open up the 2024 season. This stretch also includes races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Brisotl Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas, and Richmond Raceway.
There are 16 total points races on Fox's portion of this year's broadcast schedule. Of those 16 races, 10 are on Fox and six are on Fox Sports 1. May's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is also set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.
Byron is the reigning winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ironically winning a rain-shortened race at the track last July. He also won there in March 2022, giving him two wins in four races at the track since its repave and reconfiguration. The other winner since then is Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in July 2022.
The Ambetter Health 400 is set to be shown live on Fox from Atlanta Motor Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 25. If you have not already done so, begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!