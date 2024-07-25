NASCAR: Brickyard 400 return only temporary for Indianapolis?
By Randy Smith
This past weekend, Speedway, Indiana was the place to be for NASCAR fans – Indianapolis Motor Speedway, specifically. After three years of racing on the speedway's road course, NASCAR returned to the oval for the return of the Brickyard 400.
The return of the crown jewel could have gone better, as blown tires became an issue. This was a major concern heading into the event, one that had become linked with stock cars and Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the years. But a come-from-behind victory for Kyle Larson stole the show and made up for the woes.
Additionally, the fan turnout was successful. Ticket sales rose from between 20% to 25% compared to 2019, which was when the most recent Brickyard 400 was contested with fans in attendance. With a turnout of roughly 70,000 people, it's easy to see why the return was a smart decision.
And while a return to the oval is all but confirmed for next year, it may not be permanent after that.
Track president Doug Boles announced a return to the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) oval for 2025. But NASCAR has yet to back up the confirmation. However, Boles also spoke about of the potential of a rotation between the oval and the 13-turn, 2.439-mile (3.925-kilometer) road course afterward.
An alternating schedule could work. After all, the expected tire wear issues came to life on Sunday, so a break from the oval could help NASCAR and Goodyear develop a tire capable of taking on the track over the long haul.
Additionally, the road course wasn't necessarily a flop in terms of its entertainment value. For example, the finish to the 2021 race saw Chase Briscoe wreck Denny Hamlin, costing him a win. But as entertaining as the road course race may have been, it may not have been a financially savvy move.
In 2021, the first race on the road course was contested, and the track reportedly saw 50,000 to 60,000 tickets sold. So a return to the road course could be viewed as a step backward. But NASCAR has shown a desire to keep things fresh for fans, and rotating between the oval and the road course could do that for all involved.