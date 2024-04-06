NASCAR brilliantly trolls Dale Jr. after Christopher Bell comments
By Asher Fair
Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently confirmed that he is set to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series for another start at Bristol Motor Speedway this September, marking his 29th consecutive season of NASCAR national series competition on some level.
He has competed in at least one Xfinity Series race per year since 2001, notably continuing to compete in the series after retiring from full-time Cup Series competition in 2017.
Last season, he ran two races for the first time since his retirement, one at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the other at Bristol.
Dale Jr. set for "historic" NASCAR Xfinity Series start
On an episode of his Dale Jr. Download podcast on Dirty Mo Media, Earnhardt discussed his belief that NASCAR shouldn't make a big deal about drivers making certain career starts until a certain threshold (400 to 500 starts) is reached.
He specifically referenced their recent post about Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell making his 150th career start at Circuit of the Americas two weekends ago, noting that just over four years of racing "ain't worth a damn tweet".
His wife Amy slightly disagreed with his stance, noting that it's not like NASCAR is throwing Bell a parade; they are simply pointing out to his fans the fact that he has hit a landmark in his career.
Clearly the NASCAR Twitter admin is a big Dale Jr. Download fan, as a tweet was sent out on Wednesday afternoon discussing Earnhardt's "historic" 147th career Xfinity Series start this September, in an epic attempt to troll the 15-time Most Popular Driver Award winner.
Dale Jr. certainly appreciated it.
The only real significance when it comes to 147 career starts is, of course, the fact that it apparently is indeed "worth a damn tweet".
And for the record, those starts do date back to 1996, which is far more than just four years of racing. Start planning the parade!
Earnhardt is set to drive the No. 88 Chevrolet for his JR Motorsports team in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 20, doing so with sponsorship from Unilever's Hellmann's brand. This race is the Xfinity Series regular season finale.