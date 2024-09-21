NASCAR: Bristol playoff race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
The opening round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to conclude on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
The four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked oval in Bristol, Tennessee is the second of seven tracks on the four-round, 10-race playoff schedule which also hosted a race during the 26-race regular season. It hosted one back in late March.
Three consecutive races, including the regular season finale at Darlington Raceway and the first two races of the playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International, were shown live on USA Network as opposed to NBC, and that streak is set to extend to four this weekend.
Bristol race not being shown on NBC
USA Network serves as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule, just as it has since 2022. NBC Sports Network had held that role until it shut down at the end of 2021.
Beyond this weekend, there is only one more race set to be shown on USA Network this year, that being next Sunday afternoon's round of 12 opener at Kansas Speedway.
NBC is then set to wrap up the season with six races in a row, from the round of 12 race at Talladega Superspeedway in early October to the title decider at Phoenix Raceway in November.
Whether a race is shown on NBC or USA Network, the announcers are set to remain the same. Leigh Diffey recently replaced Rick Allen as the lead announcer, and he is joined by Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte in the broadcast booth.
A full starting lineup for Saturday night's race can be found here.
Tune in to USA Network at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 21 for the live broadcast of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning race winner, and he won at the track back in March. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the final race of the opening round of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series postseason!