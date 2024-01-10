NASCAR: Bubba Wallace reunites with former primary sponsor
Not since 2020 has Bubba Wallace driven a United States Air Force-sponsored car in the NASCAR Cup Series. That is set to change in 2024.
By Asher Fair
The United States Air Force has been serving as a team sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series going all the way back to 2001, and Bubba Wallace got a chance to team up with them during his three seasons behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet at Richard Petty Motorsports from 2018 to 2020.
But when he left the team and joined the new Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team for the 2021 season, that relationship came to an end -- or so fans thought.
The team had found some of their own partners to serve as primary sponsors of Wallace's No. 23 Toyota. Wallace did bring a few partners of his own to the new organization, but the Air Force was not one of them.
Now in year number four of 23XI Racing's existence, Wallace and the Air Force are set to resume their partnership.
23XI Racing and the Air Force have announced a partnership for several races during the upcoming 2024 season, reuniting the 30-year-old Mobile, Alabama native with one of his major primary sponsors from his time with Richard Petty's team.
The No. 23 Toyota's Air Force paint scheme -- always a fan-favorite with the No. 43 Chevrolet -- and Wallace's Air Force firesuit are set to be revealed at a later date.
Wallace is aiming to get back to the playoffs for the second year in a row after getting in last year for the first time in his six-year career. Ironically, the only season with 23XI Racing thus far during which
he made the playoffs was the only year during which he did not win a race.
He won at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 and at Kansas Speedway in 2022, but both victories came after the playoffs had already started and he had not managed to qualify. Wallace's 2023 playoff run came to an end in the round of 12.
