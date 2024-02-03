NASCAR: Busch Light Clash no longer being broadcast on Fox
Due to the race being rescheduled, the Busch Light Clash is no longer set to be shown live on Fox, NASCAR has announced.
By Asher Fair
NASCAR announced Saturday afternoon that the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been moved up from Sunday night to Saturday night as a result of tomorrow's weather forecast for torrential rain and flooding in the Los Angeles area.
The practice/qualifying session is scheduled to begin at 5:35 p.m. ET. The event will no longer consist of four 25-lap heat races and a 75-lap last chance qualifier, however.
There is only set to be a 150-lap feature around the flat, purpose-built, quarter-mile oval inside the home of the USC Trojans.
The full starting lineup is set to be determined by the practice and qualifying session. The feature is set to feature 23 drivers as opposed to 27 like last year, with one spot given to the highest driver from last year's standings who fails to qualify inside the top 22.
TV channel changes for Busch Light Clash
The race is still scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, just like it was scheduled to tomorrow night, but one thing has changed: the TV channel.
Due to the date change, the Busch Light Clash will no longer be shown on Fox. Instead, the race is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. The announcers -- Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and newcomer Kevin Harvick -- are set to remain the same.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning Busch Light Clash winner.
Fox's first race of the 2024 season is now set to be the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET this evening for the live broadcast of the Busch Light Clash from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.