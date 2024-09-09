NASCAR changes Atlanta results shortly after playoff opener
By Asher Fair
On a number of occasions during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, last-lap caution flags have forced NASCAR to go back and review the results before making the official determination as to where each driver finished.
On every single one of those occasions, including the most recent at Richmond Raceway last month, at least one change has been made to the final running order, which is why the order displayed by Fox or NBC when the checkered flag flies is indeed considered "unofficial".
That was the case again on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Team Penske's Joey Logano won the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart to punch his ticket to the round of 12, but chaos broke out behind him in turn four of the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, causing a caution flag to fly before he and the rest of the field took the checkered flag.
Logano was clearly the race winner, but it was initially believed that Team Penske's Ryan Blaney finished in second place, with Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez in third.
NASCAR alters Atlanta results
Upon further review, however, it was determined that it was Suarez who was running in second place, ahead of Blaney in third, when the caution flag flew and thus effectively neutralized the field ahead of the finish line.
There were other changes throughout the field, and while swaps in position such as this one may seem minor in the grand scheme of things, we have seen drivers advance – or not advance – from round to round of the postseason due to tiebreakers before.
Look no further than the fact that before the review, Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski were tied for the 12th and final spot above the round of 12 cut line.
After the results were further adjusted and finalized, Gibbs now owns a one-point lead for that spot, with other gaps behind the cut line having also been impacted.
Wood Brothers Racing's Harrison Burton dropped from 15 to 16 points back, Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. dropped from 18 to 19 points back, and Stewart-Haas Racing's Chase Briscoe dropped from 20 to 21 points back.
Race two of three of the opening round of the four-round, 10-race postseason is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 15. The Go Bowling at The Glen is one of two road course races on the playoff schedule, and it is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won it last year, when it was contested during the regular season. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!