NASCAR changes Texas results shortly after the race ends
After further review, NASCAR has adjusted who finished in second place behind race winner Chase Elliott at Texas Motor Speedway.
By Asher Fair
When a NASCAR Cup Series race concludes, the results that are initially displayed are considered unofficial. RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski knew that, and after being scored in third place, he referenced during his post-race interview that he wasn't yet willing to concede second to Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron in Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.
On back-to-back overtime restarts at Texas Motor Speedway, the driver running in second place behind eventual race winner Chase Elliott ended up crashing out.
First, it was Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin, whom the Hendrick Motorsports driver had worked his way around for the lead on the previous restart. That wreck happened before the white flag, which led to another overtime restart.
Chase Elliott wins at Texas
The next overtime restart was also not the last, as there was a multi-car crash toward the back of the pack. That set up the final restart, the second in a row with Elliott and Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain on the front row.
The race was official after Elliott took the white flag ahead of Chastain. But on the back straightaway of the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval, contact between Byron and Chastain led to the No. 1 Chevrolet crashing out of the race.
Due to Chastain's position on the race track, the yellow flag flew, effectively ending the race. Byron was scored in second place at the time of the caution ahead of Keselowski in third.
NASCAR swaps Byron, Keselowski
But after further review, it was determined that the No. 6 Ford was actually ahead of the No. 24 Chevrolet at the time of the caution.
So Keselowski was scored in second place, matching his best finish since joining RFK Racing as both a driver and team co-owner in 2022.
Because of how many drivers finished on the lead lap, Chastain was scored in 32nd place, his worst result of the season through nine races.
While Elliott's 42-race win drought came to an end on Sunday, Keselowski's grew to 107. Both drivers entered Sunday's race having most recently won at Talladega, with Elliott doing so in October 2022 and Keselowski doing so in April 2021.
The next race on the Cup Series schedule is set to take place at Talladega this coming Sunday, April 21. The GEICO 500 is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET. Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won at the track last year.