NASCAR: Chicago winner embraces worthy cause that 'really hits home'
By Asher Fair
Between his first NASCAR Cup Series win in over two years on the streets of Chicago and this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Pocono Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman had the chance to make a stop at Best Friends Pet Lifesaving Center in New York City.
The visit celebrated Best Friends Animal Society's new "Bring Love Home" campaign, which encourages pet lovers to choose adoption.
From Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, Bowman's primary sponsor, Ally Financial, will be covering all pet adoption fees at Best Friends Lifesaving Centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Northwest Arkansas, Salt Lake City, and at the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
"Myself and Ally are currently in our fourth year of supporting Best Friends and their partners," Bowman told Beyond the Flag. "Since 2021, we have donated over $650,000 to their network helping homeless pets and their goal to make America a no-kill country in 2025. It’s pretty awesome to be able to donate $4,800 with Ally to a selected network partner each race weekend and cool to see the local engagement and support around that."
Bowman is set to run a Best Friends paint scheme on his No. 48 Chevrolet at Pocono this weekend.
"I can’t thank Ally enough for all the support they’ve shown myself and the entire Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 team," Bowman continued. "Ally is also passionate about the cause, so I’m lucky that they enjoy donating to Best Friends Animal Society as much as I do. We make a $4,800 donation to a shelter local to the NASCAR Cup Series circuit’s competition each weekend, which is an honor.
"When we win, like in Chicago, Ally ups their end of the donation to $10,000! In addition to that, Ally chose to cover all pet adoption fees at Best Friends lifesaving centers across the country this weekend to support our mission to find loving homes for as many animals as possible! I’m blessed to be teamed up with such a generous partner who shares this same passion point."
The fact that this visit came just days after Bowman's first win in over two years put extra eyes on the worthwhile cause, which was an added bonus.
"Man, it obviously feels so good to win," Bowman said. "It’s been a long time since my last win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in 2022, so the victory in Chicago was extra special.
"Honestly, the timing of it turned out great too, heading to New York and Pocono Raceway this weekend. I’ve certainly kept busy with media this week and received lots of questions about this visit to the Life Saving Center on Broadway. It’s been exciting to talk about this partnership and all the money we’ve been able to put towards helping animals in need.
"I always enjoy when Best Friends is on the car, and it’s been cool to be able to give this cause some extra love going into this weekend."
Though Bowman has always been a big dog person and has never adopted any cats, he was excited that the visit also included felines. He believes that they all deserve to live in loving homes, not shelters, as well.
"I’ve always been a big dog person, but anything to do with animals really hits home for me," he admitted. "While I haven’t adopted a cat before, I’m glad that the donations myself and Ally are able to provide Best Friends go towards benefiting them as well. I know the Best Friends Lifesaving Center I’m visiting this Friday has some cats. I obviously think the cats at the lifesaving centers deserve a forever home too."
He also spoke about his experience with adopting dogs as pets, from his childhood up to the present.
"My family had dogs my entire life – and I currently have three awesome dogs of my own - Finn, Huck and Merle," he said. "Finn is a black lab, I just recently rescued Huck who is a golden retriever mix, and Merle is my girlfriend Chloe’s dog and a poodle mix. Back in 2013, I got my first rescue dog, Roscoe. Roscoe was very loved but unfortunately passed last year.
"I think dogs are great. They help keep me sane. They are truly some of my best friends and I look forward to coming home to them. The experience of adopting pets has been so meaningful to me, and I hope more people consider the adoption option because there are so many animals that deserve loving homes."
Bowman's passion for adoption makes him the ideal ambassador for this special cause, and it has certainly played a key role in the fact that the partnership is now in its fourth season.
"It’s been an awesome experience to team up with Best Friends to raise money and help save animals’ lives," Bowman said. "Ally and I share the same love for animals, and I’ve been honored to help draw attention to their mission: to bring about a time when there are no more homeless pets."
He spent time reading to dogs, walking dogs, playing with cats, and even helping groom a dog at the Best Friends center. He also took time to answer adoption-related questions on Best Friends social channels.
"Anytime I get to be around animals is a good time, so it’s exciting to get to visit this New York Life Saving Center for the first time and spend some time with the animals that are up for adoption," he said about the visit. "Hopefully we can put a spotlight on everything Best Friends does and help some animals find forever homes."
Like Best Friends, Bowman too looks forward to the day when killing in America's animal shelters is a thing of the past.
"I aim to continue to be able to support the work Best Friends does. Best Friends is working to end the killing in America's animal shelters through community programs and partnerships all across the nation, and donations go directly to all facets of lifesaving and helping them achieve their goal of no-kill 2025. The impact made shines through in the success stories of the animals that go to loving homes each day."
Catch the No. 48 Best Friends Chevrolet on the race track this Sunday, July 14 during the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA. The race is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!