NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 not being shown on Fox Sports 1
By Asher Fair
Fox Sports 1 has provided live coverage of the four most recent NASCAR Cup Series races going back to the end of April after showing just two of the 2024 season's first 10 points races.
This four-race stretch included the points races at Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway, as well as last Sunday night's non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
For the first time since Sunday, April 21 at Talladega Superspeedway, Fox is set to provide live coverage of a Cup Series race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The recent four-race stretch of races on Fox Sports 1 was the longest of Fox's portion of the broadcast schedule without a race actually being shown on Fox. There are three races remaining on this year's calendar before the switch to NBC and the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network is scheduled to take place.
Sunday's 400-lap Coca-Cola 600 at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord-North Carolina oval is set to be shown live on Fox, as it should be given its status as a crown jewel race on Memorial Day Weekend.
Next Sunday afternoon's race at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is the only remaining race on Fox Sports 1's schedule this year. The following Sunday afternoon's race at Sonoma Raceway is the final race before the switch to NBC, and it is set to be shown on Fox.
Whether a race is shown on Fox or Fox Sports 1, the broadcast booth remains the same, with Mike Joy serving as the lead announcer alongside driver analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.
While the switch to NBC is set to take place ahead of the race at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, June 16, both the race at Iowa and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Sunday, June 23) are set to be shown live on USA Network, which took over as the alternate network during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
NBC's first race of the season is set to take place at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30. The 2024 season is the final season of the current media rights deal. A new seven-year deal, which also includes Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, is set to go into effect next year.
