NASCAR Cup Series: 3 possible drivers for 2024's final open seat
Rick Ware Racing have not yet confirmed any drivers for their second car for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
By Asher Fair
Possible Rick Ware Racing drivers: No. 2 - J.J. Yeley
J.J. Yeley has competed for Rick Ware Racing in some capacity in each of the last six years going back to the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season. In 2023, he competed in 26 races, his highest total since 2020 -- and his highest ever single-season total for Rick Ware Racing.
It's no secret that Rick Ware Racing are a backmarker Cup Series team, and considering the fact that Live Fast Motorsports, the only team they finished ahead of in the owner standings in 2022 or 2023, sold their charter to Spire Motorsports, there is a very strong possibility that both Rick Ware Racing teams will finish at the bottom of the 36-team standings in 2024.
That would result in a scenario where NASCAR has the right to repossess both of their charters after the 2024 season. NASCAR technically had the right to repossess one after the 2023 season and opted not to do so, but there is no guarantee that they would make the same decision if the team do not demonstrate a marked improvement next year.
Yeley gives Rick Ware Racing the best chance to avoid that. In his 26 starts during the 2023 season, he recorded 17 top 30 finishes, five top 20 finishes, and a best finish of seventh place at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He notably spent time in both cars, but Justin Haley competing full-time means he can probably stick to one in 2024.