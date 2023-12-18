NASCAR Cup Series: 3 possible drivers for 2024's final open seat
Rick Ware Racing have not yet confirmed any drivers for their second car for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
By Asher Fair
Possible Rick Ware Racing drivers: No. 3 - Ryan Newman
After not competing in any NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2022 season -- but also not announcing a full retirement from the sport after 22 seasons -- Ryan Newman decided that he could not stay away any longer and returned for eight races with Rick Ware Racing in 2023.
The majority of his starts came in the playoffs, and he wrapped up the season by competing in each of the final three races.
Newman's results weren't as good as J.J. Yeley's. In fact, his average finish was also worse than Cody Ware's. He finished seven of his eight races and did so in the top 30 on six occasions, and his best finish was only a 26th place effort at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Whether or not Newman has any desire to continue driving for a team with which he simply won't be competitive remains to be seen. It has become quite clear that his days of competing for wins in the Cup Series are probably behind him.
But while you could argue that Newman has seemingly round a new home in SRX, where he is a two-time winner and now the reigning champion, he competed in that series in 2022 as well and still decided that it wasn't enough for him in 2023. Perhaps he will make the same decision in 2024.