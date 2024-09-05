NASCAR Cup Series: 3 possible Kaulig Racing drivers for 2025
By Randy Smith
Kaulig Racing have found themselves changing their driver lineup yet again, having announced that A.J. Allmendinger is set to return as the full-time driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet in 2025.
The changes may not end there, as Daniel Hemric does not have a contract to continue driving the No. 31 Chevrolet beyond the 2024 season. Rumors suggest a new driver may be headed to that vehicle next year as well.
Here are three drivers who could drive the No. 31 car for Kaulig Racing in 2025.
No. 1 - Daniel Hemric
While Hemric is currently unsigned for next season, there is still a good chance that he will stay put with Kaulig Racing. This season, Hemric has four top 10 finishes, one shy of Justin Haley's total from last year. And had Haley not left the No. 31 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing, it is believed that Matt Kaulig's team would have liked to have him back.
But Hemric currently sits in 30th place in the point standings, and if he were to finish there, that would be five spots below where Haley finished last year. Hemric sits one spot above Haley this year, so there hasn't been much of a difference in overall performance.
Like most open rides, sponsorship will play a factor in determining the driver of the No. 31 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing next season. Hemric has had partnerships with Cirkul and Poppy Bank, which should certainly help.