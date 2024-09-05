NASCAR Cup Series: 3 possible Kaulig Racing drivers for 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Harrison Burton
Harrison Burton's name had not been discussed much in regard to a potential ride for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, until he won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway last month. He beat Kyle Busch to secure the 100th win for Wood Brothers Racing.
Burton will not drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing next season, as it was already announced that Josh Berry is set to take over. But even Berry admitted that Burton would have a chance at getting the team's illustrious 100th win before he took over the ride, and he did.
Burton has been adamant that he will race next season. But where and with what team?
Those are the questions that need to be answered, and some answers may have unveiled themselves, with Kaulig Racing and team president Chris Rice having reportedly shown interest in the 23-year-old.
How much interest is unknown, meaning that Burton could be a candidate for either their Xfinity Series team or their Cup Series team.
Without Burton's win at Daytona, this may not even be a question, but now having Burton replace Daniel Hemric seems a lot more justified.
Statistically, Burton only has one top 10 finish this year, compared to Hemric's four. But Burton was able to grab a checkered flag in a little over two years at Wood Brothers Racing. In the Cup Series, Hemric has driven for Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing and 23XI Racing, and he is still seeking his first win.
In the Xfinity Series, Hemric also has just one win in 186 starts. Burton has four in 75. Additionally, Burton brings sponsorship from DEX Imaging.