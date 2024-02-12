NASCAR Cup Series: Where is the Daytona 500 being held?
The 66th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season underway this Sunday afternoon at Daytona International Speedway.
By Asher Fair
After the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum two Sundays ago, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 18 (Fox, 2:30 p.m. ET) with the 66th annual Daytona 500.
The single-car qualifying session to set the front row for the main event -- and the starting lineups for the two Bluegreen Vacations Duels -- is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, February 14 (Fox Sports 1, 8:15 p.m. ET).
The two Duels are scheduled to take place this Thursday, February 15 (Fox Sports 1, 7:00 p.m. ET) to set the full Daytona 500 starting lineup.
Where is the Daytona 500 being held?
The race is set to be contested at Daytona International Speedway.
For the diehards who think it silly to even address this topic, I had a friend ask me a few years ago where the Indy 500 was being held "this year". Please be kind to new fans!
Daytona International Speedway is a four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked oval located in Daytona Beach, Florida. It has hosted the Daytona 500 since 1959, making this year's running of the "Great American Race" the 66th. It is dubbed the "World Center of Racing".
The Daytona 500 is the first of 36 points races on this year's schedule, and it is first of two set to be contested at Daytona International Speedway. The second, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (formerly the Firecracker 400) is scheduled to take place in late August.
This August race had served as the regular season finale from 2020 to 2023, but it is instead set to serve as the 25th of 26 races on the regular season schedule in 2024 due to the two-week Summer Olympics hiatus pushing much of the season's second half back by a week.
Aside from the Daytona 500 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway is most well-known for hosting the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's 24 Hours of Daytona, known as the Rolex 24 at Daytona for sponsorship purposes. It also hosts Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series races.
This year's Daytona 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18 (watch for free here!).