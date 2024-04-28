NASCAR Cup Series: Dover race not being broadcast on Fox
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is the first of four straight races set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 instead of Fox.
By Asher Fair
There are seven races remaining, including the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway next month, until the schedule shifts from Fox and Fox Sports 1 to NBC and USA Network for the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Just two of those seven races are set to be shown live on Fox, and this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway is not one of them.
Fox Sports 1, which broadcast the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after the race had to be moved up a day due to weather, did not show its first points race of the 2024 season until the eighth race at Martinsville Speedway in early April.
It then aired the following weekend's race at Texas Motor Speedway before Fox returned last weekend for the race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Dover race not being shown on Fox
Now Fox Sports 1 is back for this Sunday afternoon's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.
Make note of the fact that the broadcast booth is the same for races on both Fox and Fox Sports 1, with Mike Joy as the lead announcer alongside driver analysts Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick.
The only two races remaining on Fox this season are the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26 and the final race before the switch to NBC/USA Network at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, June 9.
Races at Kansas Speedway (Sunday, May 5), Darlington Raceway (Sunday, May 12), North Wilkesboro (Sunday, May 19), and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Sunday, June 2) are all set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1.
During NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule, which consists of the final 10 regular season races and all 10 playoff races, 10 races are set to be shown live on NBC and the other 10 are set to be shown on USA Network.
NBC is set to carry four regular season races and the final six playoff races while USA Network is set to carry six regular season races and the first four playoff races.
FanDuel Sportsbook, which is handing out $150 bonuses just for betting $5 on any driver, win or lose, lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite to win at Dover.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 28 for the live broadcast of the Wurth 400 from Dover Motor Speedway. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!