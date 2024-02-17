Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Driver lineup changes from 2023 to 2024

Several seats have changed hands from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season to the 2024 campaign. Here's a brief rundown of those changes.

By Asher Fair

Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Noah Gragson, NASCAR
Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Noah Gragson, NASCAR / Logan Riely/GettyImages
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially got underway on Saturday, February 3 with the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The official season opener is the 66th annual Daytona 500, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 18 at Daytona International Speedway, weather permitting.

Quite a few cars are set to be driven by different drivers, with one team even adding a third car after purchasing a charter from a team that will no longer be competing full-time in 2024.

All things considered, this year's 36 chartered entries are set to feature 34 full-time drivers. Here's a brief rundown of what is different about this year's lineup.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup changes

NOTE: (R) means rookie

Legacy Motor Club

No. 42 Toyota (formerly Chevrolet)
In: John Hunter Nemechek
Out: Noah Gragson - Gragson was suspended and released in August but competed full-time before that

Kaulig Racing

No. 16 Chevrolet
In: A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, Shane van Gisbergen, TBD
Out: A.J. Allmendinger - now full-time in the Xfinity Series, still part-time in the Cup Series

No. 31 Chevrolet
In: Daniel Hemric
Out: Justin Haley

Rick Ware Racing

No. 51 Ford
In: Justin Haley
Out: car was shared by multiple drivers - Cody Ware was the team's full-time driver before his arrest

Spire Motorsports

No. 71 Chevrolet
In: Zane Smith (R) - Smith is competing on loan from Trackhouse Racing Team
Out: charter purchased from Live Fast Motorsports and the No. 78 team

No. 77 Chevrolet
In: Carson Hocevar (R)
Out: Ty Dillon

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 4 Ford
In: Josh Berry (R)
Out: Kevin Harvick

No. 10 Ford
In: Noah Gragson
Out: Aric Almirola

