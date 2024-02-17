NASCAR Cup Series: Driver lineup changes from 2023 to 2024
Several seats have changed hands from the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season to the 2024 campaign. Here's a brief rundown of those changes.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially got underway on Saturday, February 3 with the Busch Light Clash preseason exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The official season opener is the 66th annual Daytona 500, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday, February 18 at Daytona International Speedway, weather permitting.
Quite a few cars are set to be driven by different drivers, with one team even adding a third car after purchasing a charter from a team that will no longer be competing full-time in 2024.
All things considered, this year's 36 chartered entries are set to feature 34 full-time drivers. Here's a brief rundown of what is different about this year's lineup.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup changes
NOTE: (R) means rookie
Legacy Motor Club
No. 42 Toyota (formerly Chevrolet)
In: John Hunter Nemechek
Out: Noah Gragson - Gragson was suspended and released in August but competed full-time before that
Kaulig Racing
No. 16 Chevrolet
In: A.J. Allmendinger, Josh Williams, Shane van Gisbergen, TBD
Out: A.J. Allmendinger - now full-time in the Xfinity Series, still part-time in the Cup Series
No. 31 Chevrolet
In: Daniel Hemric
Out: Justin Haley
Rick Ware Racing
No. 51 Ford
In: Justin Haley
Out: car was shared by multiple drivers - Cody Ware was the team's full-time driver before his arrest
Spire Motorsports
No. 71 Chevrolet
In: Zane Smith (R) - Smith is competing on loan from Trackhouse Racing Team
Out: charter purchased from Live Fast Motorsports and the No. 78 team
No. 77 Chevrolet
In: Carson Hocevar (R)
Out: Ty Dillon
Stewart-Haas Racing
No. 4 Ford
In: Josh Berry (R)
Out: Kevin Harvick
No. 10 Ford
In: Noah Gragson
Out: Aric Almirola
