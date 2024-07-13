NASCAR Cup Series driver, team returning for rare appearance
By Asher Fair
When J.J. Yeley confirmed that he would not be returning to Rick Ware Racing, the team for which he had driven in select races during each of the six most recent NASCAR Cup Series seasons, in 2024, he indicated that he would be pursuing a competitive full-time ride in the Xfinity Series, rather than a part-time Cup Series ride.
That pursuit unfortunately did not amount to much for the 47-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, who has made a total of five starts at NASCAR's second highest level with SS-Green Light Racing and Joey Gase Motorsports so far this year.
So Yeley returned to the Cup Series after all, making the 2024 season his 20th season of some level of competition in the series. But he hit another road block early on, as his No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet was one of the two entries that failed to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
NY Racing Team back again at Pocono
That did not keep the team from returning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March and making their first start since April 2022, and with Yeley again behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. They returned a few months later for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Now Yeley is set to make his third start of the season with the team in this Sunday afternoon's Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at Pocono Raceway.
With the No. 44 Chevrolet being the only non-charter car on the entry list, it is locked into the 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
NY Racing Team have not competed at Pocono since 2014, when Yeley finished in 38th place behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet. Yeley's most recent start at the track came last year, when he drove the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford to a 26th place finish.
The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14.