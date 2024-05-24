NASCAR Cup Series driver changes teams for the Coca-Cola 600
By Asher Fair
Ty Dillon had been linked to Kaulig Racing's NASCAR Cup Series team as the full-time replacement for A.J. Allmendinger, who dropped back down to the Xfinity Series, after the 2023 season.
Though Matt Kaulig's team opted to roll with multiple drivers behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet this year, Dillon is still one of those drivers.
The former Germain Racing, Petty GMS Motorsports, and Spire Motorsports driver made his season debut with Kaulig Racing at Richmond Raceway and placed 29th, and he finished in an encouraging 16th in his more recent start at Texas Motor Speedway a few weeks later.
Dillon is also set to compete for the team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 23; Richmond again on Sunday, August 11; and Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29.
Ty Dillon set for NASCAR Cup Series return with new team
But first, the 32-year-old Welcome, North Carolina native is set to compete for a different team in this coming Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, one of the crown jewel races on the Cup Series schedule.
The Money Team Racing have rebranded to Team AmeriVet. The organization is still owned by some of the people who owned The Money Team Racing, though Floyd Mayweather Jr. is no longer involved.
Team AmeriVet are set to field the No. 50 Chevrolet in this coming Sunday night's 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval, and Dillon is set to drive it.
The car is set to be sponsored by AmeriVet Securities, a service-disabled veteran-owned broker-dealer financial services company that is also involved in the team's new-look ownership.
Team AmeriVet, which debuted as The Money Team Racing in 2022, made their most recent of their six Cup Series starts with Conor Daly behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas in March 2023.
Dillon competes full-time for Rackley WAR in the Truck Series and sits in 19th place in the point standings with a top finish of ninth at Darlington Raceway through the season's first 10 races.
