NASCAR Cup Series: Full All-Star Race qualifying order revealed
By Asher Fair
For just the second time this year, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a non-points race this weekend. Unlike the first one, the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, this one is for a $1 million prize.
The NASCAR All-Star Race used to be contested at Charlotte Motor Speedway annually, but that changed in 2020 when COVID-19-related restrictions resulted in schedule changes. It was held at Bristol Motor Speedway that year before moving to Texas Motor Speedway in 2021 and 2022.
In 2023, North Wilkesboro Speedway took over as the host of the All-Star Race. The four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval had not hosted any Cup Series races since 1996, and its return as the host of the All-Star Race has led to calls for it to become one of the 36 points races on the schedule at some point in the near future.
But for now, it hosts the All-Star Race, and following a repave after last year's event, which was dominated by Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, all eyes are focused on the kind of on-track product this year's event provides.
The qualifying orders for both the 100-lap All-Star Open and the 200-lap All-Star Race were determined by the reverse order of the point standings. The 17 drivers already eligible for the All-Star Race include winners from the 2023 and/or 2024 seasons and former champions and/or All-Star Race winners who compete full-time.
Race winners from 2023 or 2024 do not need to compete full-time to be eligible.
The top two drivers from the All-Star Open are also set to compete in the All-Star Race, as is the winner of the NASCAR Fan Vote (among the drivers not already locked in who still have raceable cars after the Open).
NASCAR All-Star Race: Full North Wilkesboro qualifying order
All-Star Open
Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
All-Star Race
Kevin Harvick, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway, and stay tuned in for the All-Star Race itself at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you haven't yet done so, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!