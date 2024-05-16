Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR Cup Series: Full All-Star Race qualifying order revealed

North Wilkesboro Speedway is scheduled to host the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race for the second year in a row and the first following its repave.

By Asher Fair

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR All-Star Race
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, North Wilkesboro Speedway, NASCAR All-Star Race / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

For just the second time this year, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run a non-points race this weekend. Unlike the first one, the preseason Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, this one is for a $1 million prize.

The NASCAR All-Star Race used to be contested at Charlotte Motor Speedway annually, but that changed in 2020 when COVID-19-related restrictions resulted in schedule changes. It was held at Bristol Motor Speedway that year before moving to Texas Motor Speedway in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, North Wilkesboro Speedway took over as the host of the All-Star Race. The four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval had not hosted any Cup Series races since 1996, and its return as the host of the All-Star Race has led to calls for it to become one of the 36 points races on the schedule at some point in the near future.

But for now, it hosts the All-Star Race, and following a repave after last year's event, which was dominated by Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, all eyes are focused on the kind of on-track product this year's event provides.

The qualifying orders for both the 100-lap All-Star Open and the 200-lap All-Star Race were determined by the reverse order of the point standings. The 17 drivers already eligible for the All-Star Race include winners from the 2023 and/or 2024 seasons and former champions and/or All-Star Race winners who compete full-time.

Race winners from 2023 or 2024 do not need to compete full-time to be eligible.

The top two drivers from the All-Star Open are also set to compete in the All-Star Race, as is the winner of the NASCAR Fan Vote (among the drivers not already locked in who still have raceable cars after the Open).

NASCAR All-Star Race: Full North Wilkesboro qualifying order

All-Star Open

Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

All-Star Race

Kevin Harvick, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Next. NASCAR team expanding to three cars for upcoming Cup Series race. NASCAR team expanding to three cars for upcoming Cup Series race. dark

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway, and stay tuned in for the All-Star Race itself at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you haven't yet done so, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series