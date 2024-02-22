NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Atlanta race
The qualifying order for the second race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway is set.
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set for a second consecutive superspeedway race after opening up with a rain-postponed Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway this past Monday afternoon/evening.
While Atlanta Motor Speedway is only 1.54 miles in length, it has raced much more like a superspeedway than a typical mile-and-a-half oval since its repave and reconfiguration following its two 2021 Cup Series events.
Sunday's 260-lap Ambetter Health 400 at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval is set be the fifth Cup Series race at "new" Atlanta Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order: Atlanta
The qualifying order for superspeedway races is determined by four variables: the car's rank in the owner standings (35%), the car's finish in the most recent race (25%), the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%).
For drivers who drive the same cars from race to race, the second and third categories are effectively combined into one category which is weighted at 50%.
Group qualifying is not used for superspeedway qualifying. The fastest 10 drivers from round one advance to round two.
Here is the qualifying order for this year's Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
1 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
3 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5 - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
6 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
8 - Kaz Grala, No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9 - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
11 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
13 - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
14 - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
16 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
17 - Josh Wililams, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
19 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
20 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
21 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22 - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24 - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25 - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26 - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
27 - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33 - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
34 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
36 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tune into Fox at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 25 for the live broadcast of the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway.