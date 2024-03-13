NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Bristol race
The qualifying order for the first traditional spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway since the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season is set.
By Asher Fair
Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon, and for the first time since 2020, the regular season race at the track is not a dirt race.
The dirt race at the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennesse oval ran its course after three seasons and was removed from the schedule ahead of the 2024 season, with the traditional concrete race as the "Last Great Colosseum" retaking its place on the schedule.
The qualifying order for Sunday afternoon's 500-lap Food City 500 is set, and it was set based on a three-variable metric that NASCAR developed in the absence of qualifying back in 2020. A full rundown of the formula used can be found here.
As far as which drivers are in which groups, that was determined by the results of the most recent race at Phoenix Raceway this past Sunday afternoon.
The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the shootout for the pole position. Those who miss out from the first group line up on the outside row to start the race, and those who miss out from the second group line up on the inside row.
NASCAR at Bristol: Full qualifying order
Group A
1st - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
7th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Group B
19th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
21st - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23rd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
24th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
26th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
27th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -
28th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
32nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33rd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
