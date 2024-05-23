NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for the Coca-Cola 600
By Asher Fair
Since 2018, the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval has hosted only one NASCAR Cup Series race each year, thanks to the fact that the track's playoff date was given to the interior road course, officially called the Roval.
But that one oval race is year is a crown jewel on the 36-race schedule, as it is the longest race of the year: the Coca-Cola 600.
Sunday night's race, which was pushed back to Monday last year due to rain, is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval. It is contested on Memorial Day Weekend each year.
The traditional qualifying format is set to be utilized to determine the starting lineup, as Charlotte Motor Speedway is neither a superspeedway nor a short track. Drivers are split up into two groups, with the qualifying order decided by a four-variable metric NASCAR has used since 2020, and each driver gets a single-lap attempt.
A full breakdown of that formula can be found here, but it is worth noting that the statistics used for this week are based on the most recent points race, which took place at Darlington Raceway two weekends ago. The results of this past Sunday night's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway were not considered.
The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, where they are each allowed to make another single-lap qualifying attempt. Drivers who fail to advance from the first group line up on the outside row while drivers who fail to advance from the second group line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year.
NASCAR at Charlotte: Full Coca-Cola 600 qualifying order
Group A
Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Group B
B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
