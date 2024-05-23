Beyond the Flag
NASCAR: Full qualifying order revealed for the Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to host one of NASCAR's crown jewel races this Sunday night, the Coca-Cola 600.

By Asher Fair

Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
Since 2018, the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval has hosted only one NASCAR Cup Series race each year, thanks to the fact that the track's playoff date was given to the interior road course, officially called the Roval.

But that one oval race is year is a crown jewel on the 36-race schedule, as it is the longest race of the year: the Coca-Cola 600.

Sunday night's race, which was pushed back to Monday last year due to rain, is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina oval. It is contested on Memorial Day Weekend each year.

The traditional qualifying format is set to be utilized to determine the starting lineup, as Charlotte Motor Speedway is neither a superspeedway nor a short track. Drivers are split up into two groups, with the qualifying order decided by a four-variable metric NASCAR has used since 2020, and each driver gets a single-lap attempt.

A full breakdown of that formula can be found here, but it is worth noting that the statistics used for this week are based on the most recent points race, which took place at Darlington Raceway two weekends ago. The results of this past Sunday night's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway were not considered.

The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups advance to the second round shootout for the pole position, where they are each allowed to make another single-lap qualifying attempt. Drivers who fail to advance from the first group line up on the outside row while drivers who fail to advance from the second group line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year.

NASCAR at Charlotte: Full Coca-Cola 600 qualifying order

Group A

Ty Dillon, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Group B

B.J. McLeod, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Coca-Cola 600 is set to be shown live on Fox from Charlotte Motor Speedway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 26. If you have not yet had a chance to start a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series action!

