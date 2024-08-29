NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Southern 500
By Asher Fair
After hosting the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs each year from 2020 to 2023, Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the 2024 regular season finale.
The 366-lap Cook Out Southern 500 at the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina is still on Labor Day weekend, but the playoffs are scheduled to end one week later this year, thanks to the three-week summer break caused by NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The qualifying order for Sunday night's crown jewel race was determined by the four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced in 2024. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each of the two qualifying groups are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
There has been a rule change to the second round of qualifying since the Cup Series raced at Darlington back in May, as that round is now group-based as well.
NASCAR at Darlington: Full qualifying order
Group A
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Group B
Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Cook Out Southern 500 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Darlington Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 1. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the reigning race winner, and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski is the most recent winner at the track from back in May.