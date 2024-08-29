Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Southern 500

The qualifying order is set for one of the crown jewel races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

After hosting the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs each year from 2020 to 2023, Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the 2024 regular season finale.

The 366-lap Cook Out Southern 500 at the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval in Darlington, South Carolina is still on Labor Day weekend, but the playoffs are scheduled to end one week later this year, thanks to the three-week summer break caused by NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The qualifying order for Sunday night's crown jewel race was determined by the four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced in 2024. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

The fastest five drivers in each of the two qualifying groups are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.

There has been a rule change to the second round of qualifying since the Cup Series raced at Darlington back in May, as that round is now group-based as well.

NASCAR at Darlington: Full qualifying order

Group A

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Group B

Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Cook Out Southern 500 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Darlington Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 1. Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson is the reigning race winner, and RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski is the most recent winner at the track from back in May. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale!

