NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for COTA race
The qualifying groups are set for the first road course race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Circuit of the Americas.
By Asher Fair
For the first time in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to run at a non-oval. This year, there are only five road or street course races on the schedule, the fewest since 2020.
Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas is the first of four road course races and the first of only two during the regular season, the other being the June race at Sonoma Raceway.
The Chicago Street Course is scheduled to host the series' second ever street race in July, while Watkins Glen International and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval are both scheduled to host playoff races, with the former doing so for the first time.
Like on all non-superspeedway ovals, group qualifying is utilized to determine the starting lineup for road and street course races. The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position.
The only change is that, starting this year, the qualifying times of the drivers who do not transfer to the shootout are not combined from both groups. Instead, the drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
There isn't really a true qualifying "order", but the qualifying metric was still used to determine which drivers are in which group this weekend, just like on the ovals.
NASCAR at COTA: Full qualifying order/groups
Group A
1 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2 - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
6 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7 - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
9 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
12 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
13 - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
18 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
20 - Timmy Hill, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
21 - Kamui Kobayashi, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
22 - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23 - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
24 - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
27 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
29 - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30 - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
31 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
32 - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
34 - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
39 - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
