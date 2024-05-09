NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Darlington race
By Asher Fair
Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday afternoon. The Goodyear 400 marks the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval, making it 74 laps shorter than the Southern 500 crown jewel race at the track later in the season.
With the "Lady in Black" not being a superspeedway or a short track, the regular qualifying format is set to be utilized to set the starting lineup.
Drivers are split up into two groups, with the order determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR developed in 2020. More information about that format can be found here.
In the opening round of qualifying, each driver is set to make a single-lap attempt. The fastest five drivers in each group advance to round two for another single-lap attempt to fight for the pole position.
Unlike last year, when the lap times were combined for everybody who did not advance to the second round, the drivers who fail to advance from the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who fail to advance from the second group are set to line up on the inside row. This change was made to account for the differences in conditions between the two groups.
NASCAR at Darlington: Full qualifying order
Group A
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning winner, though it was teammate Kyle Larson who most recently won at the track in September.