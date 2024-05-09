Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Darlington race

Darlington Raceway has two dates on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, both in the regular season. The first race is this Sunday afternoon's Goodyear 400.

By Asher Fair

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Darlington Raceway, NASCAR
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Darlington Raceway, NASCAR / David Jensen/GettyImages
Darlington Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday afternoon. The Goodyear 400 marks the halfway point of the 26-race regular season.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 293-lap race around the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped oval, making it 74 laps shorter than the Southern 500 crown jewel race at the track later in the season.

With the "Lady in Black" not being a superspeedway or a short track, the regular qualifying format is set to be utilized to set the starting lineup.

Drivers are split up into two groups, with the order determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR developed in 2020. More information about that format can be found here.

In the opening round of qualifying, each driver is set to make a single-lap attempt. The fastest five drivers in each group advance to round two for another single-lap attempt to fight for the pole position.

Unlike last year, when the lap times were combined for everybody who did not advance to the second round, the drivers who fail to advance from the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who fail to advance from the second group are set to line up on the inside row. This change was made to account for the differences in conditions between the two groups.

NASCAR at Darlington: Full qualifying order

Group A

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Goodyear 400 from Darlington Raceway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12. Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning winner, though it was teammate Kyle Larson who most recently won at the track in September. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

