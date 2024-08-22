NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Daytona race
By Asher Fair
Daytona International Speedway has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale since 2020 after being moved from its traditional Independence Day weekend slot. However, that will not be the case in 2024.
Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the penultimate race on the 26-race regular season calendar, but it could still play a key role in determining the complexion of the 16-driver playoff field.
Races at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval among the most unpredictable the sport puts on, making the emergence of surprise winner from below the provisional playoff cut line far more likely than it is in most other races on the calendar.
Aside from any potential new winners over the regular season's final two races at Daytona and Darlington Raceway, at least two drivers are guaranteed to qualify for the postseason on points, which should make Saturday's race extra compelling from start to finish as the stages unfold and points are awarded.
With Daytona being a superspeedway, group qualifying will not be used, though the four-variable metric NASCAR has used since 2020 was still used to determine the qualifying order. The full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The fastest 10 drivers in the first round of qualifying are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position.
NASCAR at Daytona: Full qualifying order
Joey Gase, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Parker Retzlaff, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
