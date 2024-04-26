NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Dover race
Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday afternoon, and the qualifying order for the Wurth 400 is set.
By Asher Fair
For the fourth straight year, Dover Motor Speedway has just one race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and that race is this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400.
This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning winner. Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is the most recent Sunday winner of this event (2021), as it was postponed to Monday due to rain in both 2022 and 2023. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott won it in 2022.
Unlike Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, Dover is not a superspeedway, so group qualifying is set to be used to set the starting lineup for Sunday's race. Because Dover is one of the few tracks that is not more than one mile in length, drivers are set to get two timed laps in qualifying instead of one.
The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Marking a slight change from last year, drivers who fail to make it out of round one from the first group are set to start the race on the outside lane, and drivers who fail to make it out of round one from the second group are set to start the race on the inside lane.
The qualifying order was determined by the four-variable metric which NASCAR has now used in some way, shape, or form for the last five seasons. A rundown of that formula can be found here.
NASCAR at Dover: Full qualifying order
Group A
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Group B
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
