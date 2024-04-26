Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Dover race

Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday afternoon, and the qualifying order for the Wurth 400 is set.

By Asher Fair

Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Dover Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Tim Nwachukwu/GettyImages
For the fourth straight year, Dover Motor Speedway has just one race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and that race is this Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400.

This race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked "Monster Mile" oval in Dover, Delaware.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning winner. Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman is the most recent Sunday winner of this event (2021), as it was postponed to Monday due to rain in both 2022 and 2023. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott won it in 2022.

Unlike Talladega Superspeedway last weekend, Dover is not a superspeedway, so group qualifying is set to be used to set the starting lineup for Sunday's race. Because Dover is one of the few tracks that is not more than one mile in length, drivers are set to get two timed laps in qualifying instead of one.

The fastest five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Marking a slight change from last year, drivers who fail to make it out of round one from the first group are set to start the race on the outside lane, and drivers who fail to make it out of round one from the second group are set to start the race on the inside lane.

The qualifying order was determined by the four-variable metric which NASCAR has now used in some way, shape, or form for the last five seasons. A rundown of that formula can be found here.

NASCAR at Dover: Full qualifying order

Group A

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Group B

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Wurth 400 from Dover Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 28. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!

