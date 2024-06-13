NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Iowa race
By Asher Fair
Iowa Speedway is scheduled to host its first ever NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday night, with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol set to kick off the NBC portion of this year's broadcast schedule.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 350-lap race around the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa. The single-car qualifying session is set to utilize the traditional short oval qualifying session, with each driver getting two laps instead of just one.
Drivers are split into two groups, with the order determined by the qualifying metric NASCAR introduced in 2020 (full explanation here), and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
The drivers who don't make it out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who don't make it out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
NASCAR at Iowa: Full qualifying order
Group A
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Though the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is set to kick off NBC's portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule, it is set to be broadcast live on USA Network, not NBC. Live coverage is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16.