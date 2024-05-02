NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Kansas race
Kansas Speedway is set to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this Sunday afternoon.
By Asher Fair
The AdventHealth 400 is the first of two races at Kansas Speedway on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval.
The track is not a superspeedway nor a short track, so a group qualifying format is set to be used, and all drivers are set to get one timed lap during the opening round of the single-car session.
The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position, where they are also set to get just one timed lap.
A four-variable metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2020, determined which drivers are in which groups -- and more importantly, the order in which the drivers are set to make their qualifying attempts during Saturday's session. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.
There is one small modification to the format from the last time NASCAR raced at Kansas. The drivers who fail to advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row; the speeds from both groups are no longer combined.
NASCAR at Kansas: Full qualifying order
Group A
Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
DraftKings Sportsbook lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite to win Sunday's race. Full odds can be found here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 5 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the most recent winner at the track from last September, but Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning winner of this race. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!