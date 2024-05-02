Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Kansas race

Kansas Speedway is set to host the first of its two annual NASCAR Cup Series races this Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Kansas Speedway, NASCAR
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Kansas Speedway, NASCAR / Sean Gardner/GettyImages
The AdventHealth 400 is the first of two races at Kansas Speedway on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and it is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval.

The track is not a superspeedway nor a short track, so a group qualifying format is set to be used, and all drivers are set to get one timed lap during the opening round of the single-car session.

The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position, where they are also set to get just one timed lap.

A four-variable metric, which NASCAR introduced in 2020, determined which drivers are in which groups -- and more importantly, the order in which the drivers are set to make their qualifying attempts during Saturday's session. A full explanation of that formula can be found here.

There is one small modification to the format from the last time NASCAR raced at Kansas. The drivers who fail to advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who fail to advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row; the speeds from both groups are no longer combined.

NASCAR at Kansas: Full qualifying order

Group A

Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey Heim, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Group B

Riley Herbst, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as the favorite to win Sunday's race. Full odds can be found here.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 5 for the live broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 from Kansas Speedway. 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick is the most recent winner at the track from last September, but Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning winner of this race. If you have yet to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss it!

