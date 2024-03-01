Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Las Vegas race

The qualifying order for the third race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set.

By Asher Fair

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NASCAR / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the first non-superspeedway/drafting race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon after Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted its first two events of the year.

Compared to the post-repaved/reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway races like a far more traditional mile-and-a-half oval.

While the season's first two races certainly count in the record books, many drivers and teams will tell you that the "real season" starts now.

Sunday's race, the Pennzoil 400, at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is scheduled to be a 267-lap race.

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order: Las Vegas

The qualifying order for Cup Series races is determined using a metric involving three variables: finish in the most recent race (50%), rank in the owner standings (35%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%).

In the event that the car is not driven by the same driver from race to race, the 50% category is split up into two parts: the car's finish in the most recent race (25%) and the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%). Where no statistics apply, 41st place credit is given (since Cup Series fields are capped at 40 cars).

In non-superspeedway races, the field is split up into two groups, based on the results of the previous race. At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, each driver gets one timed lap, and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position, where they also get one timed lap.

Here is the qualifying order for this year's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Group A

1st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

2nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

7th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

9th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

16th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Group B

1st - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

2nd - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

12th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

18th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 2:50 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2. The Pennzoil 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!

