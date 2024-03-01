NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Las Vegas race
The qualifying order for the third race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set.
By Asher Fair
Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the first non-superspeedway/drafting race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon after Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted its first two events of the year.
Compared to the post-repaved/reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway races like a far more traditional mile-and-a-half oval.
While the season's first two races certainly count in the record books, many drivers and teams will tell you that the "real season" starts now.
Sunday's race, the Pennzoil 400, at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is scheduled to be a 267-lap race.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying order: Las Vegas
The qualifying order for Cup Series races is determined using a metric involving three variables: finish in the most recent race (50%), rank in the owner standings (35%), and the rank of the driver's fastest lap in the most recent race (15%).
In the event that the car is not driven by the same driver from race to race, the 50% category is split up into two parts: the car's finish in the most recent race (25%) and the driver's finish in the most recent race (25%). Where no statistics apply, 41st place credit is given (since Cup Series fields are capped at 40 cars).
In non-superspeedway races, the field is split up into two groups, based on the results of the previous race. At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, each driver gets one timed lap, and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position, where they also get one timed lap.
Here is the qualifying order for this year's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Group A
1st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
2nd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Group B
1st - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2nd - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
4th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
12th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
13th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
17th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
18th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Qualifying is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 starting at 2:50 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 2. The Pennzoil 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Las Vegas Motor Speedway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!