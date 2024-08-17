Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Michigan race

NASCAR is set for its annual trip to Michigan International Speedway for this Sunday afternoon's FireKeepers Casino 400.

By Asher Fair

Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR
Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR / Meg Oliphant/GettyImages
Michigan International Speedway used to host two NASCAR Cup Series races per year, but it lost one of its two dates on the calendar following the 2020 season and has since hosted just one.

This coming Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval is the 24th of 26 races on the 2024 regular season schedule.

With 12 drivers locked into the playoffs thanks to their wins, the battle to get into the 16-driver postseason is heating up with just three races remaining in the regular season.

The qualifying order for the FireKeepers Casino 400 was determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. A full rundown of that formula can be found here.

NASCAR at Michigan: Full qualifying order

Group A

Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Group B

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 18. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!

