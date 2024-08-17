NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Michigan race
By Asher Fair
Michigan International Speedway used to host two NASCAR Cup Series races per year, but it lost one of its two dates on the calendar following the 2020 season and has since hosted just one.
This coming Sunday afternoon's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval is the 24th of 26 races on the 2024 regular season schedule.
With 12 drivers locked into the playoffs thanks to their wins, the battle to get into the 16-driver postseason is heating up with just three races remaining in the regular season.
The qualifying order for the FireKeepers Casino 400 was determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR introduced back in 2020. A full rundown of that formula can be found here.
NASCAR at Michigan: Full qualifying order
Group A
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Group B
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The FireKeepers Casino 400 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Michigan International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 18.