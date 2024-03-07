NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Phoenix race
The qualifying order for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season's fourth race at Phoenix Raceway is set for both groups.
By Asher Fair
Phoenix Raceway is scheduled to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon.
The Shriners Children's 500 is scheduled to be a 312-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, the shortest track among the first four on this year's schedule. The track is also set to host the season finale in November.
The season's first three races at Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway have produced three different winners: Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron, Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, respectively.
NASCAR at Phoenix: Full qualifying order
Phoenix Raceway is not a superspeedway, so group qualifying is used. The drivers in each of the two groups are determined by the results of the most recent race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The qualifying order was determined using the metric that NASCAR originally introduced in 2020 as a way to set the starting lineups in the absence of qualifying. A full explanation of that metric, which includes four variables (three for full-time drivers in the same cars from race to race), can be found here.
The fastest five drivers in each group still advance to a 10-driver shootout for the pole position, through the rest of the starting lineup is determined differently in 2024.
Here is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Group A
1st - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
4th - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
6th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -
13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Group B
19th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
22nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
25th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
32nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
33rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Qualifying is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 9. The Shriners Children's 500 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!