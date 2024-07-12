NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Pocono race
By Asher Fair
Pocono Raceway has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1974, and from 1982 to 2021, it hosted two races each year. However, starting in 2022, the Tricky Triangle has only had one race date on the calendar each season.
This year's race at the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Loval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania is the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA, and it is scheduled to be a 160-lap race. Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning race winner.
Though Pocono is the same length as Daytona International Speedway, it is not considered a superspeedway when it comes to the purposes of NASCAR qualifying.
Drivers are set to be split up into two groups. Each driver is set to make a single-lap qualifying attempt, and the orders of both groups were determined by a metric that NASCAR implemented four years ago. An explanation of that formula, which involves four variables, can be found here.
The top five drivers in each group are set to advance to the second round and make another single-lap qualifying attempt to battle for the pole position.
NASCAR at Pocono: Full qualifying order
Group A
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B
J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 14.