NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Richmond race
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two annual trips to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400.
By Asher Fair
Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host the Toyota Owners 400 this Easter Sunday evening, the first of two annual NASCAR Cup Series races at the track.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval, and the qualifying order is set.
Because Richmond Raceway is a short track, each driver is set to get two timed laps as opposed to one. Group qualifying is set to be used since it is not a superspeedway.
The qualifying groups and the orders within each group were determined by the qualifying metric which NASCAR introduced as a way to set starting lineups in the absence of qualifying in 2020. For a full rundown of that formula, read more here.
The fastest five drivers from each group are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position. Those who don't advance from the first group are set to occupy the remaining even positions, and those who don't advance from the second group are set to occupy the remaining odd positions, a slight change from last season.
NASCAR at Richmond: Full qualifying order
Group A
1st - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
2nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
4th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
12th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Group B
19th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
21st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
23rd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
24th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
29th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
30th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33rd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
34th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
The Toyota Owners 400 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Richmond Raceway starting at 7:00 p.m. ET this Easter Sunday, March 31.