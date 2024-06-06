NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Sonoma race
By Asher Fair
Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this Sunday afternoon. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season's 16th race is just the second road course race on the calendar.
The 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California, which has been repaved since the NASCAR Cup Series most recently visited the track in June 2023, is the first road course race since the series raced at Circuit of the Americas in March.
There are just two road course races (plus one street course race) remaining on the schedule beyond this weekend. The two road course races are both on the playoff schedule at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, September 15 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13. The street course race is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, July 7.
Traditional road course qualifying is set to be utilized at Sonoma to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race. Drivers are split up into two groups, based on the metric that NASCAR uses to determine the qualifying order. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
Unlike oval qualifying, all drivers in each group are allowed on the track at the same time, and they are not limited to one qualifying lap. Each group has a time limit, and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round to battle for the pole position.
The drivers who do not advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who do not advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year's race at Sonoma.
NASCAR at Sonoma: Full qualifying order
Group A
Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Group B
Cam Waters, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 9. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!