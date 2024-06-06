Beyond the Flag
NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Sonoma race

Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host its annual NASCAR Cup Series race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, this Sunday afternoon.

By Asher Fair

Sonoma Raceway is scheduled to host the Toyota/Save Mart 350 this Sunday afternoon. The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season's 16th race is just the second road course race on the calendar.

The 110-lap race around the 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Sonoma, California, which has been repaved since the NASCAR Cup Series most recently visited the track in June 2023, is the first road course race since the series raced at Circuit of the Americas in March.

There are just two road course races (plus one street course race) remaining on the schedule beyond this weekend. The two road course races are both on the playoff schedule at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, September 15 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13. The street course race is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, July 7.

Traditional road course qualifying is set to be utilized at Sonoma to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race. Drivers are split up into two groups, based on the metric that NASCAR uses to determine the qualifying order. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.

Unlike oval qualifying, all drivers in each group are allowed on the track at the same time, and they are not limited to one qualifying lap. Each group has a time limit, and the fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round to battle for the pole position.

The drivers who do not advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers who do not advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year's race at Sonoma.

NASCAR at Sonoma: Full qualifying order

Group A

Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Group B

Cam Waters, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is set to be broadcast live on Fox from Sonoma Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 9. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

