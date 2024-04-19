NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Talladega race
Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to host the GEICO 500, the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, this weekend.
By Asher Fair
Sunday afternoon's race is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked oval in Lincoln, Alabama.
It is the first superspeedway race since the season opened with back-to-back drafting races at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.
Because Talladega is a superspeedway, group qualifying is not used to determine the starting lineup. However, a two-round format is still used, with the fastest 10 drivers from the first group advancing to the second round shootout for the pole position. The rest of the lineup is set to be determined by round one speeds.
The qualifying order was determined by the qualifying metric which NASCAR came up with in August 2020, back when it was designed to set the starting lineups in the absence of qualifying. For a full breakdown of each of the four variables involved in that metric, read more here.
NASCAR at Talladega: Full qualifying order
1 - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
2 - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
3 - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
4 - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
8 - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9 - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11 - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12 - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
13 - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14 - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
15 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
16 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
17 - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
18 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
19 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
20 - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
21 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
23 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
26 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
27 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
29 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
30 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
31 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32 - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33 - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
35 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
36 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
37 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
