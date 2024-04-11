NASCAR Cup Series: Full qualifying order revealed for Texas race
Texas Motor Speedway is scheduled to host just one race during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, and unlike last year, that race is a regular season event.
By Asher Fair
For the first time since the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series season, the first season in which a postseason format was utilized, Texas Motor Speedway does not have a playoff race on the schedule.
The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) had hosted two points races, one in the regular season and one in the playoffs, every year from 2005 to 2020 before its regular season race ended up being given up so that it could host the All-Star Race in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, it just hosted a playoff race, but in 2024, it is just scheduled to host a regular season race.
That regular season race, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, is a 267-lap race which is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.
A single-car qualifying session is set to be used to set the full starting lineup. Each driver is set to get one timed lap, and a group format is set to be used, with the groups -- and more specifically, the qualifying order -- determined by the qualifying metric NASCAR introduced four seasons ago. For a full breakdown of that formula, click here.
The fastest five drivers in each of the two groups are set to advance to the shootout for the pole position. The drivers who do not advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who do not advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last season.
NASCAR at Texas: Full qualifying order
Group A
1st - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
5th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
7th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
12th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
15th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
17th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
19th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Group B
20th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota -
21st - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23rd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
25th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
26th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
29th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32nd - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
33rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
34th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
35th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
37th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
