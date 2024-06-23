NASCAR Cup Series: New Hampshire race not being broadcast on NBC
By Asher Fair
Following the switch from Fox, NBC's portion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule got underway last Sunday night at Iowa Speedway, though the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol was shown live on USA Network.
USA Network is the NBCUniversal-owned network which took over from NBC Sports Network as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule in 2022, as NBC Sports Network shut down at the end of 2021.
NBC's portion of this year's schedule consists of the final 10 races of the 26-race regular season, plus the entire four-round, 10-race postseason. But NBC's first race isn't actually scheduled until next weekend.
New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series race not on NBC
Like last week's race, this Sunday afternoon's USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to be shown live on USA Network. This race is scheduled to be a 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Loudon, New Hampshire oval.
NBC's first race of the year is set to be next Sunday afternoon's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. That race is one of four regular season races on NBC, as the other six are scheduled for USA Network. USA Network is also set to cover the first four playoff races before NBC takes over for the final six.
Next year, a new seven-year media rights deal is set to go into effect, and NBC's portion of the schedule is set to drop from 20 races to 14 races. While USA Network is still set to cover 10 races, NBC itself is set to drop from 10 races down to four.
Fox's portion of the schedule is set drop from 16 races (plus the two exhibition races) down to 12 races (also plus the two exhibition races). Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are set to show five races each, doing so between Fox's coverage and NBC's coverage.
The USA Today 301 is set to be broadcast live on USA Network from New Hampshire Motor Speedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET (a change from the original schedule) this Sunday, June 23.