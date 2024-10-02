NASCAR Cup Series: No more races on USA Network in 2024
By Asher Fair
This past Sunday afternoon's round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway was the fifth consecutive race shown live on USA Network as opposed to NBC and the fourth straight to start the four-round, 10-race postseason.
USA Network has served as the alternate channel during NBC's portion of the broadcast schedule since 2022, after NBC Sports Network, which had formerly held that role, shut down. Of the 20 races on this year's NBC portion of the calendar, 10 are on NBC and 10 are on USA Network.
All 10 of those races on USA Network have now been run, and starting with this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Talladega Superspeedway, the Cup Series is set for a run of six consecutive races on NBC to close out the 2024 season.
No more races on USA Network in 2024
The upcoming races at Talladega, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway are all set to be shown live on NBC.
Starting next year, a new media rights deal is set to go into effect, one which also sees Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports join the party alongside existing NASCAR media partners Fox and NBC.
NBC's portion of the schedule, which is still set to wrap up the season and feature the entire postseason, is slated to be cut from 20 races to 14. However, USA Network is still set to air 10 events, as NBC's tally has been reduced from 10 all the way down to four.
