NASCAR: Is the Cup Series racing on Easter again in 2024?
After more than five decades without a scheduled Easter race, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for its third in a row in 2024.
By Asher Fair
Prior to 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series had not scheduled a race for Easter Sunday since 1970, when Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted one on the holiday.
There was a race which took place on Easter in 1989 at Richmond Raceway, but that race only happened on that day because of a snowstorm which caused the race to be pushed back from February.
There hadn't even been a race scheduled for Easter weekend since 1985, when Bristol Motor Speedway hosted a race the Saturday before the holiday.
NASCAR brought back Easter racing in 2022
In year number two of the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race, NASCAR moved the race to the Easter Sunday, making it a night race instead of a traditional Sunday afternoon event. That event retained its Easter Sunday date in 2023, even though Easter itself took place one week earlier than it did during the previous year.
This year, Easter is set for its first March date since 2016. And on Easter Sunday, March 31, the NASCAR Cup Series is indeed set to go racing, despite the fact that the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway is a thing of the past after just three years.
Where is NASCAR racing on Easter?
After Bristol Motor Speedway held its traditional concrete race two weeks ago, this year's Easter race is scheduled to take place at Richmond Raceway, and it is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NASCAR opted to give the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia back its night race, which is something that fans had been clamoring for, and in doing so, it allowed them to continue to run a race at night on Easter Sunday, a much better option than running it in the afternoon, when many friends and families tend to gather to celebrate the holiday.
There has not been a night race contested at Richmond Raceway since 2021; there used to be at least one every year. This year's schedule features two, with the other one scheduled for Sunday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Fox is set to provide live coverage of this year's Easter race, the Toyota Owners 400, from Richmond Raceway beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 31.