NASCAR Cup Series at risk of Southern 500 schedule change?
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday night at Darlington Raceway with the Cook Out Southern 500.
However, there is rain in the forecast for the four-turn, 1.366-mile (2.198-kilometer) egg-shaped Darlington, South Carolina oval for Sunday evening, with The Weather Channel calling for a 50% chance of evening thunderstorms.
With the 366-lap crown jewel race scheduled to get underway shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET, NASCAR could be forced to make a late schedule adjustment, though as is always the case when it comes to predicting the weather, especially in the South during this time of year, it is still too early to tell.
Southern 500 to wrap up regular season
There are 13 drivers locked into the four-round, 10-race playoffs thanks to victories earlier in the 26-race regular season, leaving three open playoff spots heading into the Cook Out Southern 500.
Even if there is a 14th playoff eligible driver who wins his way into the playoffs this weekend, two drivers would still lock into the postseason on points.
Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. currently leads the points battle among winless drivers, sitting 19 points ahead of teammate Ty Gibbs, 37 points ahead of RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, 58 points ahead of 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace, and 64 points ahead of Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain.
As of now, Truex, Gibbs, and Buescher are above the playoff cut line, though that cutoff could shift up by one spot in the event that a new winner emerges. If a new winner does not emerge, Truex is locked in regardless.
And of course, if any one of those five drivers becomes the new winner, he would be locked in, and two of the other four would lock in on points.
USA Network is set to broadcast the Cook Out Southern 500 live from Darlington Raceway beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 1. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss the last race on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular season schedule!