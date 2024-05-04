NASCAR Cup Series team expands to three cars for Kansas race
For the second time during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing are adding a third car for Austin Hill at Kansas Speedway.
By Asher Fair
Last season, Richard Childress Racing added a non-charter car to their NASCAR Cup Series roster just once. They fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet for Australian Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki in the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Last month, they brought back the No. 33 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway for Austin Hill, who has competed full-time for the organization's Xfinity Series team since 2022.
Hill made his Cup Series debut for the team when they added the No. 33 Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway in August 2022, but his only starts in the series last year came with Beard Motorsports.
Austin Hill set for NASCAR Cup Series return
Hill was knocked out of the race at Texas due to a steering issue. Now he is set to get another shot with Richard Childress' Cup Series team this weekend at Kansas Speedway.
The 30-year-old Winston, Georgia native sits in third place in the Xfinity Series point standings through the first 10 races of the 2024 season. The Xfinity Series is not set to be in action at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Kansas City, Kansas oval this week.
In three Xfinity Series starts at the track, Hill has two top five finishes. He has also won there in the Truck Series back in 2020.
Hill is set to make at least two additional starts behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet this season, though the locations of those starts have not yet been confirmed.
Richard Childress Racing's full-time Cup Series lineup consists of Austin Dillon behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolet and Kyle Busch behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet.
