NASCAR Cup Series team, driver not returning for Dover race
Live Fast Motorsports and B.J. McLeod will not compete at Dover Motor Speedway after making their NASCAR Cup Series return at Talladega Superspeedway.
By Asher Fair
Live Fast Motorsports and B.J. McLeod entered the first two races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
However, McLeod failed to qualify the No. 78 Chevrolet for the season-opening Daytona 500, making him one of two drivers who missed the cut.
The team, which is owned by both McLeod and former driver Matt Tifft, had run the car with a charter since entering the series in 2021, but they sold that charter to Spire Motorsports after the 2023 season and thus were not locked into the "Great American Race".
McLeod and the team returned for the following weekend's drafting race at Atlanta and never risked missing the event since the No. 78 Chevrolet was the only non-charter car on the entry list. He qualified in 36th and finished in 24th place.
Live Fast Motorsports not competing at Dover after Talladega return
Live Fast Motorsports made their return to the Cup Series nearly two months later in this past Sunday afternoon's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, and McLeod drove the No. 78 Chevrolet to a 32nd place finish, a result that looked like it would be much better after he led five laps early on.
However, they will not return for this coming Sunday afternoon's Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. In fact, their next planned race is roughly three months away.
As of now, Live Fast Motorsports only plan to compete in four more races this season, including the three superspeedway races at Daytona on Saturday, August 24, Atlanta on Sunday, September 8, and Talladega on Sunday, October 6. The only non-drafting race currently on their schedule is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21.
The team have not confirmed a driver for any of these races.
