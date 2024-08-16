NASCAR Cup Series team not returning for Michigan race
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports were not initially planning on competing in this past Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
But with NASCAR wanting Parker Retzlaff to compete in a non-superspeedway race before competing for Beard Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway next weekend, the Carl Long-owned team ended up fielding the No. 66 Ford for the 21-year-old Rhinelander, Wisconsin native.
It marked MBM Motorsports' seventh points race appearance of the 2024 season, and Retzlaff became their sixth different driver. B.J. McLeod is the only driver who has made multiple appearances behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford in points races this year. Its other drivers include Timmy Hill, David Starr, Chad Finchum, and Josh Bilicki.
But MBM Motorsports, which returned to the Cup Series in 2024 after making no starts at the sport's top level a year ago, will not be back for this coming Sunday afternoon's race at Michigan International Speedway.
MBM Motorsports not competing at Michigan
In fact, there are no non-charter cars on the entry list for this 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval. Only the 36 charter cars are set to compete.
MBM Motorsports do have six more Cup Series races planned for later in the season, though they have not yet announced drivers for any of them. They plan to make one more regular season appearance in next Saturday night's race at Daytona.
In the postseason, they plan to field the No. 66 Ford at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
